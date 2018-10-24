Historic Stone Inn in Bucks County moved to new location

There was an incredible sight Wednesday in New Hope, Bucks County as the historic Stone Inn and Tavern was moved to a new location.Crews successfully moved it 1,000 feet away from its original home on River Road, where it had stood since 1784.The building had constant flooding issues, leaving owners with the option of knocking it down or relocating it.They chose the latter.Construction crews moved the historic river-side building to its new location just off Windy Bush Road in New Hope.Owners and caretakers of the old structure, which was built as an inn and tavern back in 1784, eventually came to realize that their only choices were to level it or move it.Project Planner Mike Amery said, "It's been flooded throughout history but in 2005 and 2006 there were three 100 year floods. They went almost up and consumed the first floor. It was rehabbed twice. The third time the then-owners gave up."But soon after Odette's closed for good in 2006, the plan to move the historic building started taking shape.Cindy Adams Dunn from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural History says the people who organized this massive operation actually had to draw from history to preserve history."Our deputy got the idea from the Alexander Hamilton house being moved by Wolfe Movers in Manhattan so we knew this kind of move is physically possible. You just don't see it happening every day," said Dunn.The $1 million it cost to haul this structure was covered by Gateway Developers, the company that now plans to build a boutique luxury hotel where the old stone building stood for nearly 235 years.Project Manager Rob Gorodesky, who is from Bucks County, says there is no way they were going to level Odette's."To have a piece of history on this site permanently and restored to grandeur is just a big amazing plus for our community," he said.------