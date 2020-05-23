Delaware Valley businesses react after yellow phase target date announced

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf's announcement Friday means businesses like home decor store DC Interiors in Glenside, Montgomery County could welcome customers as early as June 5.
But for owner Deb Campbell it won't be business as usual.
"Opening the shop, it can be done with curbside pickup like restaurants have been doing," said Campbell.
In nearby Elkins Park, Nicholas Adelizzi owns Sparrow and Hawk Apothecary. Adelizzi said he'll use the next two weeks to determine how to reopen his clothing and beauty boutique safely.
"My gut instinct is we're going to limit the number of people in the store at one time," said Adelizzi.
The governor's unexpected decision to move Philadelphia and its suburbs to the yellow phase also means child care can reopen, so can recreation, camps, and pools while adhering to CDC guidance: Small groups are preferred, staff will need to wear masks, public and community pools can open, but youth sports leagues are still prohibited.
Salons, gyms, theaters, and casinos will remain closed.
Some say they are ready for the next phase.
"I think we are, we are. We shouldn't rush though, we shouldn't rush to the green phase," said Paula Wright of Southwest Philadelphia.
Although he wouldn't admit it, Wolf appears to be accelerating his reopening plan amid pressure from both parties.
Family photographer Desiree Hoelze said she'll spend Memorial Day weekend scheduling photoshoots, although she isn't sure what kind of response to expect.
"People are going to be happy and excited to document this year, or people are going to be hesitant and cautious," said Hoelze. "I just don't know what it will look like for the industry."
Although the governor says community pools can open, it's unclear if any will. Cheltenham Township commissioner said in order to open for the summer, they would have had to start getting the pools ready two months ago.
