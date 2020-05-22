More businesses including shooting ranges, driving ranges reopen in New Jersey

The executive order signed earlier this week allows certain outdoor activities at recreational businesses, including archery ranges, batting cages, golf driving ranges, horseback riding, shooting ranges, and tennis clubs as well as community gardens to open with required social distancing measures in place.
The order took effect at 6 a.m. Friday.
All New Jersey public and private beaches can also open with certain restrictions as of Friday.
RELATED: More New Jersey recreational business get the green light to reopen Friday
To limit physical interactions, the governor's order requires outdoor recreational businesses that reopen to limit capacity to 10 people at one time and implement restrictions that include:
- Using electronic or telephone reservation and payment systems;
- Prohibiting impermissible gatherings;
- Installing physical barriers between employees and customers;
- Limiting the use of equipment to one person;
- Implementing social distancing measures in commonly used areas, including demarcation and signage;
- Infection control and hygiene practices;
- Providing sanitization materials to employees;
- Frequent sanitization of high-touch areas; and
- Limiting occupancy of restrooms.
Golf courses are now allowed to expand tee-times to four players, use forecaddies, offer club and equipment rentals, and reopen restrooms with disinfecting and hygiene protocols in place.
The order recommends that people wear a face covering while in public settings at outdoor recreational businesses and community gardens when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
The order further clarifies that amusements parks and arcades, and other places of public amusement located at these businesses remain closed,
Governor Phil Murphy says the state is moving closer to phase two, which could include outdoor dining, limited indoor dining and the reopening of some personal care businesses.
The state Republican party is going to court to try to get more businesses open sooner.
The state GOP filed a lawsuit Thursday in state Superior Court in Cape May County.
Leaders want to overturn Murphy's executive order, which is keeping nonessential businesses closed. They believe the classifications were arbitrary and unfair.
The governor declined to discuss the lawsuit.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Shore towns prepare for a socially distanced Memorial Day weekend
'I wanted to give up': Woman recounts bout with COVID-19
CVS opens 27 more testing sites in Pennsylvania
Philly developing modified summer camp plans
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus