"Marty" the robot working at Giant Food Stores

You could see a robot moving through the aisles next time you shop at a Giant supermarket."Marty," a tall gray robot with googly eyes, will soon be working alongside store associates.The robot can move around the store unassisted."Marty" will be used to identify hazards, such as spills, so they can be cleaned up quickly.Giant says the robots' efforts free up associates to spend more time serving with customers.The company has tested the robotic assistant at its stores in Harrisburg, Pa. and Carlisle, Pa.It plans to have the robots in its 172 Giant and Martin's Food Markets stores by mid-2019.