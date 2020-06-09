Controller's office releases report on impact of COVID-19 on Philadelphia businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Controller's Office of Philadelphia gave residents a glimpse on Tuesday of the impact of the pandemic on the city's small businesses.According to the first of four reports, small businesses and their workers are expected to be more severely impacted by the economic shutdown than those in other large counties across the country."Philadelphia's vibrant small business community is a huge part of our identity and serves a vital role in our neighborhoods and economy," said City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. "But, many of these businesses were particularly susceptible to the stay-at-home order. When you consider Philadelphia's poverty and unemployment rates were among the highest in the country before the pandemic, it's crucial that resources are being allocated appropriately."Approximately 70% of jobs in Philadelphia are in restaurants, retail, personal services, hospitality and leisure.Since mid-march, more than 150,000 workers, or 21% of the city's total workforce, have filed for unemployment.