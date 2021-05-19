Business

South Jersey formal wear business bouncing back after pandemic

By
A year after pandemic, NJ formal wear business is booming again

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A formal wear business in South Jersey has gone from famine to feast after the COVID-19 pandemic forced sweeping changes a year ago.

Richard Levin of Rochester Formal Wear in Maple Shade says business is ramping up.

"This is about 150 suits getting ready to go out this week or next week," he said.

Compare that to this time last year?

"Last year we were at zero," said Levin.

Business has been booming after New Jersey lifted enough Covid restrictions for high schools to be able to hold proms and graduations.

Senior Ben Pascal, who goes to Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill, will be having their prom on the Battleship New Jersey.

"I feel pretty good, we're having it on a Navy Ship so it's pretty exciting. I don't think we can dance or anything but I think it's gonna be a good time," said Pascal.

"A lot of my stuff this year has been canceled. I'm just really happy that I'm having a prom this year and I'm ready to go get dressed and have a nice dinner," added Colin Devine, a senior at Cherokee High in Marlton.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Murphy says all New Jersey students will be back in the classroom this fall
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that all students will be back to in-person learning in the fall.



For Levin, who runs the business with his brother Stan, seeing all these customers is a welcomed relief.

The business was started by their great-grandmother 115 years ago. The business survived the Great Depression, two World Wars and everything in between. But they weren't absolutely certain they would get through the pandemic of 2020.

"Luckily we survived the pandemic, unfortunately, some people did not," said Stan Levin.

For the Levin brothers, it looks like this will be a great year of business after the worst year of their lives.

"Weddings are starting to happen now, and proms and graduations. It's come full circle from nothing to everything, just like it used to be," said Richard Levin.

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy will continue easing pandemic restrictions, such as removing indoor and outdoor capacity limits for businesses.

