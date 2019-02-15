BUSINESS

Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, according to report

EMBED </>More Videos

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week. (KGO-TV)

Payless ShoeSource may be getting ready to close more than 2,000 stores.

Reuters reports the retailer plans to file for bankruptcy later this month. Going-out-of-business sales could start as soon as next week.

RELATED: Payless pranks customers by getting them to buy its shoes at designer prices
Payless has been trying to find a new buyer. A group of creditors saved Payless in 2017, the last time the company filed for bankruptcy.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessshoesshoppingu.s. & worldbankruptcy
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Spam calls on the rise in 2019
Troubleshooters: The tub that was too big
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
Schultz assailed by woman who shared Starbucks arrest video
More Business
Top Stories
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
Car flips over in Ridley Township collision
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend
Show More
Police: 15 cars damaged while traveling Ocean County road
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Philadelphia City Council passes cashless store ban
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
More News