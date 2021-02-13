Philly restaurant owners rush to meet the city's requirements for 50% capacity for Valentine's Day weekend

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health's worksheet for restaurants to calculate Air Changes per Hour.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10325154" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia health officials announced that restaurants that meet new ventilation standards can up their indoor dining capacity to 50% beginning Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As temperatures hover below freezing, there's new controversy over the City of Philadelphia's requirements to expand indoor dining capacity from 25% to 50%.Restaurants have to meet strict ventilation requirements like an HVAC system ventilating the entire indoor area and at least 15 air exchanges per hour.Valentine's Day weekend is typically a cash cow for local restaurants, but many are rushing to meet the city's stringent requirements.Restaurant owner Jon Myerow applied Saturday but had to hire a mechanical engineer, which costs hundreds of dollars."Their calculations look simple, but it's easy to come up with inaccurate numbers doing this," said Myerow. "There is so much confusion regarding these guidelines that a lot of people really don't know what to do at this point."Meeting the city's ventilation requirements is also expensive, restaurant owners say.The city estimates it can cost a restaurant anywhere from $300 to $5,000."I'm still struggling how to figure 50% capacity, but still keeping six feet, how it's going to work out and what is the cost redoing the AC system," said Moon Krapugthong, chef and owner of Chabaa Thai Bistro in Manayunk.A spokesperson for The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says the city has received 41 applications. So far, only approved two of them.A large proportion of them are missing required information, city officials say.City Councilmember Allan Domb says the city's requirements are too strict, disproportionally affecting minority-owned restaurants."These requirements by the health department exceed the requirements of hospitals. No other business has these requirements, and for them to put these out a few days before this weekend," said Domb.