END OF AN ERA: Philly's iconic Trocadero to close this spring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It opened as the Arch Street Opera House in 1870, but when it became The Troc 26 years later, it became Philly's primary vaudeville and burlesque theatre for more than 50 years.The Trocadero has had many lives since, but it will apparently close for good later this spring.Owner Joanna Pang has been telling promoters, no more events after the end of May.That obviously has come as very sad news for many of those who've come here over the years.On Monday night, they were lined outside the Trocadero for Movie Monday. Tonight's showing: the Big Lebowski from 1998. But soon, Movie Monday will be coming to an end."It's gonna be a real hole to fill on my Monday nights, I don't know what I'm gonna do," said Don Saltsgaver who lives in Center City.Part of the city's fabric since 1896, the iconic Trocadero has been the stage for such amazing acts, from W.C. Fields during the depression, to Guns N' Roses."It's really sad to see it go, it's kinda like a staple of the community and a lot of people come here for events," said Mike Battelle of Spring City, Pennsylvania."I've been coming here since I was in my teens," says Will Bozarth.The 1,200 capacity Trocadero was a favorite with rap and rock artists for decades. But recently it has been facing stiff competition from the likes of new mid-sized venues like The Fillmore, The Met and Union Transfer.Promoter Dave Kisleiko says they have been like a death nail to the aging Troc."When Union Transfer happened, I think it totally changed the landscape of clubs that size and I think more corporations moved in, we got bigger presence from Live Nation and & AEG and that kinda squeezes out the little guys," said Kisleiko.But for many, losing the Troc as many fondly refer to it, is like a losing a part of yourself."Pretty sad, I actually met my wife here. We sat down together on a Movie Monday, looked over and saw her and magic happened," said Jeremy Gudgeon."We've been together ever since," said Kendra Gudgeon.