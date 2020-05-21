Coronavirus

Rally to reopen planned outside Delaware County Courthouse

By
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Protesters plan to rally outside the Delaware County Courthouse Thursday, calling for businesses to be allowed to reopen.

Some owners have already opened their doors, defying the Governor Tom Wolf's order during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wicked Cutz in Havertown opened on Tuesday.

As did Giovanni's Media Barber Shop, where a receptionist was taking temperatures outside.

RELATED: Small businesses say they're being boxed out of livelihood

The stylists wear masks or face shields and other safety precautions are in place.

Initially, Giovanni's planned on opening May 9, but the owner said she was warned her occupancy certificate could be pulled and her license revoked, so she delayed opening until now.

"The people who don't want us to be open- stay home. If you feel more comfortable staying home, then stay home," Nichole Missino, the owner of Giovanni's, said. "No one is telling anybody to go out, but I feel like the people that want to get back to their normal lives - they all need to do that."

On Tuesday, no police or government agency made contact with the salon.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office says it will not be handing out citations or sending officers to physically close down shops that defy executive orders.

Missino said her money is running out.

"Small businesses all over the state are closing one by one, and I keep seeing it every day. If I didn't open my doors, I'm going to lose my business. I'm still paying all the bills in this building because I'm able to, but my savings is dwindling down, and eventually there's not going to be any savings left," Missino said. "All these loans and these grants that they promised everybody, I haven't received anything."

The rally at the courthouse is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

