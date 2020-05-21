Coronavirus

'We're starving right now': Small businesses say they're being boxed out of livelihood

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighborhood merchants have always insisted they're in unfair competition with big boys, like Target and Walmart. But now in Pennsylvania, the pandemic has eliminated that competition because the little guys have been ordered to close and the behemoths are working on all cylinders.

Joseph Davis owns Fresh Cuts on Midvale, a barbershop in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

"I think it's definitely unfair because we can practice the social distancing," said Davis.

He describes Memorial Day weekend for them as his "income tax time."

People want to look sharp for the unofficial start of summer.

"Over the weekend maybe about 400 customers in three days," he says.

But while some stores continue full steam ahead, Davis had to start a GoFundMe page to try and pay rent and employees.

RELATED: Some area businesses reopen, defying executive orders
EMBED More News Videos

Some Delaware County businesses reopened on Wednesday, defying executive orders.



"We're starving right now, especially the small businesses, the small, small businesses," said Davis.

His shop has been in East Falls since 2010 and believes it's time to reopen safely.

"If the people that are hands-on were going to be this long (closed), then we should have got something first," he says.

Some customers coming out of the Home Depot in Wyncote on Wednesday night agreed.

Deborah Turner of Wyncote said, "If they can do it safely, masked up and doing their part."

Leo Lefebvre, of Huntingdon Valley, said, "As long as you keep your distance you should be able to."

Some businesses have chosen to defy the governor's shutdown orders.

A Media, Delaware County barbershop owner opened her doors Wednesday.

"My savings is dwindling down and eventually there's not going to be anything left. All of these loans on these grants that they promised everybody, I haven't received anything. So, I needed to be open," said Nichole Missino, owner of Giovanni's.

In Bellmawr, New Jersey, for the third day in a row, the owners of Atilis Gym received summons when they opened their business defying the coronavirus order.

The state of New Jersey may be exploring options within the health department's jurisdiction to close the business.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Delaware County's positive covid-19 cases persist despite decreases in other counties

Governor Wolf says property tax, rent rebates arriving early

New Jersey reopening car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops amid pandemic

Gov. Wolf to allow real estate business activity to resume statewide

Ewing Township family battles COVID-19; father recovers after 43 days in hospital

Summonses issued as Atilis Gym in Bellmawr vows to continue defying governor's shutdown order

Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in Philly backyard to support out-of-work employees

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiahealthhairbusinesssocietycoronavirusshoppingcommunityconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Apple, Google release technology to notify users of coronavirus exposure
COVID-19: Sisters thank nurse who took care of dying mother
In person home sales in Pa, in person car sales in NJ resume
AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released from prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman speaks out after horrific crash that killed boyfriend, unborn child
Search databases of COVID-19 numbers at Pa., NJ nursing homes
CDC offers new guidance on how summer camps can, should operate
Daryl Hall - Patti LaBelle - Questlove - Amos Lee - And those are just a FEW of the names
Man, woman found shot to death inside Philly home
Man set multiple fires in North Philadelphia: Police
The Virus of Hate Unleashed by COVID-19
Show More
Biggest words in employment right now: contact tracing
Area businesses reopen, defying executive orders
COVID-19: Sisters thank nurse who took care of dying mother
NJ, other states, work to fight coronavirus misinformation
Collaborative effort in Camden, NJ to help save lives amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News