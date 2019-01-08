SEARS

Sears gets another reprieve from liquidation

Sears has reached an 11th-hour deal to keep 425 stores from shutting down, according to a report.

Sears is getting another reprieve from liquidation after its chairman and largest shareholder revised his bid to save the iconic brand.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer says it has accepted Eddie Lampert's bid through an affiliate of his ESL hedge fund that could keep 425 stores open and save tens of thousands of workers, according to a hearing on Tuesday at the bankruptcy court in White Plains, N.Y.

The bid now requires Lampert to deposit $120 million by 4 p.m. Wednesday through his hedge fund.

The revised bid is not official, and will be evaluated in an auction set for Jan. 14 that will compete with other bids from liquidators looking to shut it down.

