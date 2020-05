Governor Wolf says property tax, rent rebates arriving early

Claimants who already applied for rebates may use the Where's My PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate? tool to check the status of their rebate. You will need your Social Security number, claim year and date of birth to use this tool.

Call 1-888-PATAXES to check the status of your rebate. This automated toll-free service is available 24 hours a day. You will need your Social Security number, date of birth and the anticipated amount of your rebate to use this service.

Claimants who included their phone number on their Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program application form (PA-1000) will receive automated calls from the Department of Revenue updating them on the status of their claim. Claimants should know that these automated phone calls require no further action. They will not be asked to key in any numbers or to provide any additional information.

Claimants can visit the department's Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The Online Customer Service Center also allows you to submit a question to a Department of Revenue representative through a secure process that is similar to sending an email.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania will receive early rebates through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program , Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.Wolf, along with the Treasurer Joe Torsella, said rebates are typically issued starting July 1, but they are issuing the rebates starting Wednesday to approved applicants.The governor also signed HB 1076, which authorizes the early distribution."This commonsense solution gives thousands of our older and vulnerable residents their rebates early when they need it," Wolf said in statement. "I thank members of the General Assembly and Treasurer Torsella for working quickly on this issue so that we can provide this needed financial support. We also want everyone who is eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program to know that the application deadline for the program has been extended so that everyone has the time they need to take advantage of the program. The deadline to submit applications is now Dec. 31, 2020."The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. It is free to apply for a rebate.The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.The distribution of rebates by the Department of Revenue and Treasury is different than prior years, the governor said.Rather than a large distribution of rebates on July 1, rebates will be processed and distributed on a first-in-first-out basis. This gradual process means some claimants will receive their rebates earlier than others.Applicants who included their bank account information on their Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form (PA-1000) will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.The governor released tips for checking the status of your rebate:Here are steps to follow if you haven't submitted your application:For eligible applicants who have yet to file their Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program application, the Department of Revenue is offering help for those who need it. Eligible claimants are encouraged to call 1-888-222-9190 for guidance. Please keep in mind that department staff will work as quickly as possible to help claimants with their applications.Applicants are encouraged to obtain the Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim form (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue's website The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvania residents with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2019 was extended from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2020. More resources:Gov. Wolf announced that businesses and employees in the real estate industry may conduct limited business-related activities statewide."This industry impacts numerous types of businesses and Pennsylvania homebuyers who are in the process of, or considering, purchasing a home. It's critical that these businesses, regardless of whether they are in red phase or yellow phase counties, strictly adhere to all appropriate guidelines and guidance," Governor Wolf said. Wolf provided guidance for those counties operating in the red and yellow phase, including all individuals presents at the business location or property site must wear a face covering.All in-person activities should be scheduled and limited to no more than the real estate professional and two people inside a property at any time, exercising appropriate social distancing.Read more on the guidance----The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday 610 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 63,666.There were 119 new deaths reported, bringing the total deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 4,624.On Monday, 822 more cases and 87 new deaths were reported. On Sunday, there were 623 additional cases and 15 new deaths.