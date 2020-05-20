Some area businesses reopen, defying executive orders

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Media, Delaware County barbershop owner opened her doors Wednesday, despite the state order.
"My savings is dwindling down and eventually there's not going to be anything left. All of these loans on these grants that they promised everybody, I haven't received anything. So, I needed to be open," said Nichole Missino, owner of Giovanni's.
The shop's schedule is nearly booked for the entire week.
Outside of the shop, a receptionist takes each customer's temperature, and once they are cleared to go inside, they put on a mask. Stylists also wear masks.
"We have these partitions set up, extra sanitation, a lot more laundry. We're switching capes out for each person, switching out aprons between everybody," Missino said.
Initially, Missino planned on opening May 9 but was warned she'd be shut down.
"A couple of weeks ago, I was threatened with my occupancy certificate being pulled. The state board actually called me and told me they could revoke my license," said Missino.
On Wednesday, no police or government agency made contact with the salon.
The Delaware County District Attorney's Office will not be handing out citations or sending an officer to physically close down shops that defy executive orders.
Wicked Cutz, in Havertown, also decided to open their doors.
"I didn't get unemployment. I didn't get any grants or loans. I was disqualified because my business is under a year old. So, I had to weigh my options. It was either risk getting a fine, or risk losing my business," said owner Danielle Strano.
In Bellmawr, New Jersey, for the third day in a row, the owners of Atilis Gym received summons when they opened their business defying the coronavirus order.
The state of New Jersey may be exploring options within the health department's jurisdiction to close the business.
"There are additional actions that we are looking into that fall under her authority as to what we could do with the business," said Colonel Pat Callahan of the New Jersey State Police.
