SugarHouse Casino will get a new name this fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sugarhouse casino is changing its name
The city's only gambling hall will debut as "Rivers Casino Philadelphia" this fall.
The owners are rolling the dice on a $15 million project to bring the branding in line with its other casinos in Pittsburgh, Illinois and upstate New York.
Additional upgrades include a new sportsbook and restaurant.
The casino has been called SugarHouse since it opened on Delaware Avenue in Fishtown in 2010.
