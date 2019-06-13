SugarHouse Casino will get a new name this fall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sugarhouse casino is changing its nameThe city's only gambling hall will debut as "Rivers Casino Philadelphia" this fall.The owners are rolling the dice on a $15 million project to bring the branding in line with its other casinos in Pittsburgh, Illinois and upstate New York.Additional upgrades include a new sportsbook and restaurant.The casino has been called SugarHouse since it opened on Delaware Avenue in Fishtown in 2010.