Taco Bell hosting hiring parties around area

Taco Bell's hiring parties start Monday.There will be food and interviews on the spot at the locations on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem, and on East Chestnut Hill Plaza Road in Newark, Delaware.Job-seekers may even have the opportunity to be hired right then and there.Taco Bell is hosting 600 of these hiring parties across the country.The parties at both locations are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.Other parties will be taking place later in the week.They include:April 23: 660 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PAApril 24: 909 2nd Street Pike, Richboro, PAApril 24: 845 Williamstown Erial Road, Gloucester Township, NJApril 25: 499 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PAApril 25: 235 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua, NJApril 25: 601 High Street, Mount Holly, NJApril 26: 931 N Wales Rd, North Wales, PAApril 27: 908 Highway 37 W, Toms River, NJ