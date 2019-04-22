Business

Taco Bell hosting hiring parties around area

Taco Bell's hiring parties start Monday.

There will be food and interviews on the spot at the locations on Easton Avenue in Bethlehem, and on East Chestnut Hill Plaza Road in Newark, Delaware.

Job-seekers may even have the opportunity to be hired right then and there.

Taco Bell is hosting 600 of these hiring parties across the country.

The parties at both locations are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other parties will be taking place later in the week.

They include:

April 23: 660 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
April 24: 909 2nd Street Pike, Richboro, PA

April 24: 845 Williamstown Erial Road, Gloucester Township, NJ
April 25: 499 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA
April 25: 235 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua, NJ
April 25: 601 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ
April 26: 931 N Wales Rd, North Wales, PA
April 27: 908 Highway 37 W, Toms River, NJ
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessn.j. newsemploymentpa. newstaco bellphilly newsjob fairconsumerjobsdel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News