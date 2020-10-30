Top 6 dining spots in Fairmount - thanks to your vote

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week's Top 6 brings me to Fairmount. I've tried some of the best Philadelphia food, thanks to your votes!Since 1997,has been serving up the most authentic Greek cuisine in the area. Brothers and owners, Nick & Stavros, bring the family, the funny, and the food. Don't leave without trying their homemade baklava!From broccoli cheddar soup to sausage rolls with peppers and onions, and cocktails to go,knows how to satisfy your cravings. You can enjoy this space Wednesday through Sunday.The contemporary Mexican cantina,, has a festive patio and the best margaritas and guacamole to serve on it.Sustainable practices and local ingredients on a new American food menu makeone of the most popular spots on Fairmount Ave. Snack on a mushroom flatbread, or stuff yourself with the flank steak, and you can't go wrong.Atthe inventive sushi rolls will amaze you, but believe it or not the most popular item here is the Brussel sprouts! Remember, they do tons of takeout, too., pronounced "hooga," is chef-driven comfort food, and even has a brewery attached! The word hygge is Danish, and describes a cozy, comfortable mood. They hand out blankets, and there are no TVs, which is all meant to inspire human connection. Just a heads up though, their burger is a killer.