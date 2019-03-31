Wawa wins bids for liquor licenses in Philadelphia, Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa officially submitted the top bids for liquor licenses in Philadelphia and Delaware County.The state held its liquor license auction with Wawa bidding the top price at $186,357 and $160,357.Wawa won two bids, one for Philadelphia and one for Middletown Township in Delaware County.It's unclear what Wawa's plans are for the license.Action News has reached out to the company but we have not heard back.Only one Wawa in Pennsylvania sells beer which is located in Chadds Ford.Top bidders have 14 days to remit full bid payment to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.