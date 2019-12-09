Bystanders stop Arizona man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it

PHOENIX, Arizona -- He was wearing reindeer slippers, but he was not showing holiday spirit.

An Arizona man was caught on camera pushing a woman out of her wheelchair and running away with it.

Bystanders stepped in to stop him and get the wheelchair back.

The incident happened on Arizona's Light Rail on November 29th.

Suspect Austin Sharbutt was arrested days later after police said "thousands" helped share his photo online.

Phoenix police said he had two outstanding warrants and now faces five new charges, including robbery, kidnapping and assault.
