California wildfires at both ends of the state are causing major destruction and taking lives.
As counties across California continue to be devastated by wildfires, the Camp Fire has become the most destructive in the state's history based on the number of structures destroyed. The Woolsey Fire in Malibu and surrounding areas has scorched 143 square miles and destroyed thousands of structures, including celebrity homes. See below for complete coverage, updates and maps of Bay Area and LA fires.
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Butte County, California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Ventura County, California
CAMP FIRE LATEST: 29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
WOOLSEY FIRE LATEST: Woolsey Fire: Chatsworth substation outage occurred minutes before blaze was reported, SoCal Edison says
Wildfire sizes explained
The deadliest wildfires in California history
California wildfires: Trump tweets new support of firefighters after threat to withhold federal payments
These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
Woolsey Fire, Camp Fire claim homes of at least 39 firefighters across California
California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire
California wildfires worsened by wind and drought - not bad management, scientists say
Woolsey Fire, LA Fires Coverage
FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura County, northwest LA County
Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler among celebrities to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Community center opens doors for Borderline victim families, Woolsey Fire evacuees in same week
'Bachelor' mansion apparently spared by Woolsey Fire in Southern California
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu
Woolsey Fire destroys Paramount Ranch Western Town film set, home to 'Westworld,' other productions
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire animal rescue: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
Couple ignores Woolsey Fire evacuation orders, save neighbors' Malibu homes from burning
Stanley the Giraffe is OK after Woolsey Fire evacuations in Malibu
Bay Area California Fire Coverage
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
VIDEO: Fire whirl whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
VIDEO: Man records as he and family escapes from flames
