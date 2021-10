LYNDHURST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cambridge Pavers has been busy during the pandemic. ,More than ever, people have been investing in their homes, hoping to create an oasis at home.Cambridge Pavers are the experts in hardscaping and can create everything from firepits to outdoor kitchens.Pavilions have become popular outdoor offices for many working from home.The experts recommend working in stages to complete a project. Starting with a smaller space and then working your way up to full haven at home.1 Jerome Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071