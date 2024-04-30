Baba's, IDK & Crisp Chick'n feeding Philly's Hot Chicken craze

We round up three spicy destinations serving chicken and more on the menu.

Hot chicken spots are popping up across the city.

At Baba's Hot Chicken & Brews, the Osmanollaj brothers have created a menu featuring chicken sandwiches, tenders and a variety of other savory side dishes for a fast-casual experience that will spice things up.

The brothers also include beer from their Mt. Airy brewery, Tosca, to cool things down with your meal.

Baba's Hot Chicken & Brews | Facebook | Instagram

725 South Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403

Crisp Chick'n specializes in spicy chicken.

They have varied heat levels for taste buds of different degrees.

The space has been open for three years with a menu that has expanded to include salads, wraps and smash burgers.

Crisp Chick'N | Facebook | Instagram

27 North Lansdowne Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050

IDK in Old City opened in March.

The grab and go spot put Nashville hot chicken and smash burgers front and center.

You can try everything from a wagyu smash burger to loaded fries with Nashville hot chicken.

Everything is made to order with a menu that is expanding each week.

IDK Philly | Facebook | Instagram

6 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106