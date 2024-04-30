Gazzo's wheels into Pottstown with truck for savory steaks served South Philly style

Gazzo's is the creation of a duo bringing one of the city's favorite foods to the 'burbs.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gazzo's Steaks co-owners Mike Lamson and Joe Lewis are originally from South Philly, but moved to Pottstown when they married sisters from the area.

When they couldn't find cheesesteaks in the style they grew up with, they set up a food truck to make them on their own.

The initial plan was to have the truck as a weekend hobby, but the overwhelming popularity of the product forced them to build a business that is now expanding.

They use a full pound of ribeye on every steak, and the cheese is cooked throughout.

Varieties include a steak with 14-hour smoked Cooper Sharp, one with pieces of pork roll added, and a take on the McDonald's Big Mac that has its own special sauce.

(Grand opening for the new shop will be on May 11th, 2024 at 22 S. Hanover Street in Pottstown.)

Gazzo's Steaks - food truck | Facebook | Instagram

1386 N. State Street, Pottstown, PA 19164

484-802-7070

hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., or until sold out