Camden County police search for fatal hit-and-run passenger

CAMDEN CO., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County police are searching for a man they believe was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run.The crash occurred back on July 20 at Kaighn Avenue and Louis Street in Camden.Investigators said a man driving a dirt bike slammed into a vehicle and was thrown from the dirt bike.The man died and the driver of the vehicle took off.Anyone who recognizes the man is the video is asked to contact Camden County police.