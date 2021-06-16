Coronavirus

Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found

An employment attorney said showing proof of vaccination will likely be required before returning to the office.
By Sophie Flay
EMBED <>More Videos

Is being vaccinated a requirement for returning to work?

As California reopens, many people will have to return to their office after working from home for more than a year.

But in order to return to the workplace, many are wondering if being vaccinated will be required.

Local employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright said it is likely that most companies will ask for proof of vaccination.
"They could be subject to fines and penalties and other legal risks if they don't take steps to create a safe environment. So, part of that is being able to ask employees if they have been vaccinated and asking for proof of that vaccination," said Reddock-Wright.

VIDEO: Here's what you need to know about your COVID-19 vaccine card
EMBED More News Videos

You don't need to carry your vaccine card around with you but keep it in a safe place.



And according to Reddock-Wright, asking for proof of vaccination does not violate HIPAA laws.

If you've lost or misplaced your vaccine card, contact the site where you received your vaccine or the California Immunization Registry.

Watch the video above for the full story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvaccinescommunity journalistcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinein the communityworkplaceofficecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South Jersey teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News