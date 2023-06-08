Heading to the shore this weekend? Here's the latest air quality update

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The unhealthy hazy smoke from Canada is still blanketing South Jersey.

On Thursday, state officials addressed the air quality.

"The widespread nature and uncommonly high levels of particulate concentrations reaching the unhealthy category is of a historic magnitude," said Gov. Phil Murphy.

The Air Quality Index is so high, officials are recommending N95 or KN95 masks for those spending a lot of time outside.

Masks are available at high-volume NJ Transit terminals in Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Secaucus and Trenton.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issued a code orange air quality alert Friday for South Jersey.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

If you're heading to the shore this weekend, the smoky conditions are expected to slowly improve.

For Friday, expect the worse air quality conditions to persist during the morning hours as the smoke, which remained in place Thursday evening, carries over into Friday morning. The plume that will be residing over the area will not be as dense as the one existing over the region on Thursday morning.

Modeling shows this plume continuing to push southward with gradual improvement.

Once the blocking breaks down and our winds shift out of the south, we will cut off that funneling of smoke into our area. That is expected to happen over the weekend.

As we get into Saturday, that block begins to ease some with low pressure exiting eastward. When this happens we should begin to dilute the flow of particles and slowly improve air quality.

We may still see some smoke hang over the region in the near term. This smoke is not expected to be as thick as the plumes that impacted the area on Wednesday and Thursday though.

On Thursday in Ocean City, the smoke stretched all the way to the shore. But people there say it's not quite as bad as it seems.

"It seems much clear here, I can't smell it. I smell the ocean, it feels a little more fresh, but it feels so strange that it's so cloudy and foggy. It's almost like you can't tell what is cloud and what is fog," said Sally Jane Ruybaid of Princeton, New Jersey.

Many walking on Ocean City's boardwalk have said they don't notice the smoky air.

"The weather is so much nicer here, it doesn't smell smoky here," said Musab Almajmouni of Princeton, New Jersey.

Experts say this smoky event is rare here on the East Coast.

"It's basically a huge area of really bad air quality. The air quality in Trenton is the worst that it's been since they've been measuring. So at least 20 years," said environmental engineer Mark Zondlo from Princeton University.

He says the tiny particles from these wildfires can go deep into the lungs. Zondlo says we should use this as a learning experience.