Crime & Safety

Canadian priest stabbed while giving mass

EMBED <>More Videos

Canadian priest stabbed while giving mass. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 23, 2019.

A Catholic priest in Canada is recovering from stab wounds he suffered when he was attacked while saying mass.

Reverend Claude Grou was celebrating mass at Montreal's landmark Saint Joseph's Oratory Friday morning when a man ran up to the altar and attacked him.

People rushed to the attacker, bringing him down.

They held onto him until police arrived.

So far, there's no word on why the priest was attacked.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetystabbingpriest
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 arrested after police chase ends with crash into Germantown home
Mueller report delivered to DOJ after Russia probe conclusion
Teen struck and killed by CSX freight train in Olney
Man struck and killed in Kensington hit and run
Police investigate hit and run in Juniata
Teen's mom on cop's acquittal: 'Hope that man never sleeps'
Driver critically injured in crash in Gloucester County
Show More
Firefighters battle barn fire in Lehigh Township
Woman abducted by men alleging posing as cops in NE Philadelphia
1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Burlington Township
Delco youth basketball coach meets life-saving bone marrow donor
Spa in Bryn Mawr raided for alleged sexual activity, 2 arrests
More TOP STORIES News