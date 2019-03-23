Canadian priest stabbed while giving mass

A Catholic priest in Canada is recovering from stab wounds he suffered when he was attacked while saying mass.
Reverend Claude Grou was celebrating mass at Montreal's landmark Saint Joseph's Oratory Friday morning when a man ran up to the altar and attacked him.
People rushed to the attacker, bringing him down.
They held onto him until police arrived.
So far, there's no word on why the priest was attacked.
