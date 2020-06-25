Caught on video: Fishermen catch shark at Cape Henlopen State Park Beach

LEWES, Delaware -- A team of two fishermen made quite the catch, a giant shark, on a Delaware beach last weekend.The intense moments of them working to free the shark were all caught on video.There were about 20 people watching on shore at Cape Henlopen State Park Beach when Dave Williamson went into the water to get the hook from the shark's mouth.Witnesses said people were yelling out "Shark! Shark!" and "Get out of the water!"Williamson had to wrestle the shark a bit in order to get the hook out and set it free back into the ocean.On Action News at 4 p.m. Thursday, we'll hear from Williamson, the so-called "shark wrangler," as he tells a very interesting story about how this all happened.