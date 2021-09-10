Dr. Clare Gosek from Capital Health Primary Care-Washington Crossing will discuss the importance of preventative health care and the value of seeing your primary care physician in all stages of your life. Preventive care can drastically increase your lifespan because it allows you to catch things early and treat them much easier.
Clare Gosek, MD, Primary Care Physician
- Experienced in providing care for adolescents and adults
- Family Medicine - Board Certified
- Medical School: Wake Forest School of Medicine - Winston-Salem, NC
- Residency: Virginia Commonwealth University (chief resident) - Fairfax, VA
- Member of the American Academy of Family Physicians
Don't Put Your Health On Hold, The Importance of Preventative Medicine
Tuesday, September14th at 1pm
