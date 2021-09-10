Health & Fitness

Don't Put Your Health On Hold, The Importance of Preventative Medicine

Tuesday, September14th at 1pm
Dr. Clare Gosek from Capital Health Primary Care-Washington Crossing will discuss the importance of preventative health care and the value of seeing your primary care physician in all stages of your life. Preventive care can drastically increase your lifespan because it allows you to catch things early and treat them much easier.

Clare Gosek, MD, Primary Care Physician
- Experienced in providing care for adolescents and adults
- Family Medicine - Board Certified
- Medical School: Wake Forest School of Medicine - Winston-Salem, NC

- Residency: Virginia Commonwealth University (chief resident) - Fairfax, VA
- Member of the American Academy of Family Physicians
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscapital health chat
TOP STORIES
Ticket agent who helped 9/11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness
8-year-old hit by car in Olney: Police
Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking
2 charged in SEPTA bus shooting near City Hall
With elevated threat level, security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
Friend says family's 'world is shattered' after girl dies on ride
Center City Philly reacts to Biden's vaccine orders
Show More
9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded
9/11 20 years later: Victims' families still struggle with anger
Apple ordered to change how it handles App Store payments
'Sue's light shines': Pat Croce's assistant killed in Philly crash
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
More TOP STORIES News