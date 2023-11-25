Crash causes temporary lane closures on I-95 in Delaware County

There is no word yet on whether any injuries were involved in the collision.

LOWER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Delaware County was temporarily closed Saturday night due to a crash.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway near the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in Lower Chichester Township, Pennsylvania.

Troopers say that was just north of the Delaware state line.

There is no word yet on whether any injuries were involved in the collision.

Officials did not release any further details on the crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway were reopened a short time after the incident was first reported.

