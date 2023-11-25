WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crash causes temporary lane closures on I-95 in Delaware County

There is no word yet on whether any injuries were involved in the collision.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, November 25, 2023 11:30PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

LOWER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Delaware County was temporarily closed Saturday night due to a crash.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway near the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in Lower Chichester Township, Pennsylvania.

Troopers say that was just north of the Delaware state line.

There is no word yet on whether any injuries were involved in the collision.

Officials did not release any further details on the crash.

The northbound lanes of the highway were reopened a short time after the incident was first reported.

Use 6abc's Traffic Map for more traffic information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW