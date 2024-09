SUV driver sought after fiery crash involving motorcycle in Collingdale

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search is on for a driver involved in a hit and run crash in Delaware County.

It happened on the 100 block of Chester Pike in Collingdale on Monday night.

Police say a motorcycle collided with an SUV and both vehicles caught fire.

The biker was critically injured while the driver of the SUV ran away from the scene.

Police do not yet have a description of the SUV driver.