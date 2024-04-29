2 dead after crash involving SUV, truck on Route 202 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left two people dead on Route 202 in Montgomery County.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday near Horsham Road in Montgomery Township.

The crash involved an SUV and a car carrier truck.

The SUV could be seen down an embankment with its front end destroyed.

Another car was flipped over in the middle of Route 202.

There was no word on any other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.