Car crashes into highway median as President Trump's motorcade passes on other side of road

Eyewitness video taken from the side of the road shows a black SUV as it apparently lost control and hit a barrier along Interstate 85, a divided highway, near Auburn, Alabama, as President Donald Trump's motorcade passed by.

OPELIKA, Ala. -- A car crashed into a highway divider directly across the road from President Donald Trump's passing motorcade on Friday.

Eyewitness video taken from the side of the road shows a midsize black SUV as it apparently lost control in a southbound lane and hit a barrier along Interstate 85, a divided highway near Opelika, Alabama. The president's motorcade of law enforcement vehicles and black SUVs passed in a northbound lane on the other side of the road without incident as the vehicle involved in the crash slowed to a halt.

"Oh my god, right at the president! Are you kidding me? Holy smokes!" a bystander on the side of the road could be heard saying after the crash.

It's not clear if the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was injured. There was no indication that the crash was intentional.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were traveling to Beauregard, Alabama, to survey damage after a massive tornado carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide, killing 23 people, including four children and a couple in their 80s. It was one of at least 36 tornadoes confirmed to have touched down across the Southeast in a deadly weekend outbreak.
