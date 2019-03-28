Crime & Safety

Card skimmer detector being used at N.J. gas stations

Tool that detect card skimmers being used at NJ gas stations. Watch the report on Action News at 4 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

A new crime-fighting tool aims to deter and detect thieves targeting gas stations in Mercer County.

The county has purchased six high-tech locators capable of finding skimmers that have been placed on pumps.

The Blue Sleuths, as they're called, detect any blue tooth activity and hone in on the illegal devices that steal customers' credit card information.

The county's weights and measures inspectors will be armed with these new tools.

The prosecutor says a single compromised pump can impact anywhere from 30 to 100 customers a day.

Mercer County hopes this proactive approach will make a difference in protecting the public.
