Fishtown woman trying to bounce back after getting laid off from advertising job

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Philadelphia, Giulia Umile is busy training CrossFit clients via Zoom.
But CrossFit and nutrition doesn't pay all the bills.
The former chief operations officer of a boutique advertising agency is unemployed.
"I felt like I got kicked in the stomach I didn't expect it," she said.
Nearly two months since being let go, her unemployment benefits still haven't come.
Each day there are peaks and valleys.
"Some days I cry at my kitchen table and other days I'm motivated and ambitious," said Umile.
The 40-year-old says she decided to share her story on social media. It helped when she was down.
"Not right away, to be honest, I was scared to share my story on social media, there's a little bit of shame," she said.
When the adrenaline surges to push ahead, Umile sits in her Fishtown home and begins navigating LinkedIn.
The 40-year-old also networks on other platforms like Google Hangouts and through FaceTime--anything to get that one interview or foot in the virtual door.
"I have been on a few interviews. I'm actually, you know, three or four interviews deep with a particular company," said Umile.
With some downtime, she's volunteering to help struggling businesses in Fishtown.
She's keeping her options open and considering customer experience jobs.
She and so many others face an uncertain job market.
Versatility is key and her optimism is still very apparent.
"It's not going to be like this forever. Eventually, things will turn around and there'll be something there for you," she says.
Experts say there is no real secret sauce to get that job. You need to put yourself out there, network, follow up and don't embellish your resume.
