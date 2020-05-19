Old City's FARMiCiA forced to close after 15 years due to COVID-19

Yuval Feldman says he watched staff from the business clean out the restaurant over the weekend.
"A lot of equipment to carry from the kitchen, they just threw it away," he said.
"I asked the guy who was doing it, he told me he was one of the owners and he said, 'It's over. We can't keep up with this,'" recalled Feldman.
Action News reached out to the owners but never heard back. They did share this message on Facebook:
"It is with a sad heart and with deepest regrets, that we must inform you that FARMiCiA Restaurant will be permanently closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. We thank you for your constant support and patronage over the last 15 years, it means the world to us. We could not have done anything without the constant love and support from our loyal guests. Thank you for everything."
"We're scared to death. FARMiCiA was a very successful restaurant," said Bobby Abraham who owns Karma.
The restaurant on 3rd and Market was hanging on like most restaurants with takeout and delivery from loyal customers.
Many businesses are now pivoting their survival to online sales.
The Old City business district is reminding shoppers more than 100 stores are still open.
"It's really important for people who are shopping or ordering food to visit those businesses online," said Job Itzkowitz, executive director of the Old City District.
Days earlier, Mad River in Manayunk announced they were also closing due to the virus.
Residents and foodies now fearing the worst is yet to come.
"It's probably the first of many," said Tess Wei.
Like how many more is this going to be and what's going to be left?" asked Feldman.
