Gov. Murphy allows more outdoor activities to resume in New Jersey on Friday; details reopening plan

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will sign an executive order allowing more outdoor recreational areas and related businesses restart operations on Friday, May 22.

During a news conference on Monday, Murphy said the activities include:

-Batting cages

-Golf ranges

-Shooting & archery ranges

-Horseback riding

-Private tennis clubs

-Community gardens

Murphy also said "we're now comfortable allowing golfers to tee-off in foursomes, as opposed to in pairs."

The governor also on Monday detailed a series of stages that will move New Jersey toward a full reopening.

"As we enter each stage, we will allow businesses and activities to reopen according to their risk level and the challenges they will face to safeguard public health," Murphy said. "We will aim to move through each stage as quickly as we can, but with public health firmly in mind."

The steps were described as:











The state reported Monday another 83 deaths, bringing New Jersey's death toll to 10,435.

There were also another 1,735 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the statewide total to 148,039.

