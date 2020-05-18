Gov. Murphy allows more outdoor activities to resume in New Jersey on Friday; details reopening plan

During a news conference on Monday, Murphy said the activities include:
-Batting cages
-Golf ranges
-Shooting & archery ranges
-Horseback riding
-Private tennis clubs
-Community gardens
Murphy also said "we're now comfortable allowing golfers to tee-off in foursomes, as opposed to in pairs."
The governor also on Monday detailed a series of stages that will move New Jersey toward a full reopening.
"As we enter each stage, we will allow businesses and activities to reopen according to their risk level and the challenges they will face to safeguard public health," Murphy said. "We will aim to move through each stage as quickly as we can, but with public health firmly in mind."
The steps were described as:
STAGE 1:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020
This is where we we are now.
We’re opening up businesses in a way that still provides maximum protection for residents.
We’ve reopened our parks and put in place plans to have our beaches and lakefronts open – with social distancing guidelines in place.
STAGE 2:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020
This is where we’re working to get to now.
A broader restart of our economy.
This includes:
-Expanded retail
-Outdoor dining
-Limited personal care
-Museums
-Libraries
STAGE 3:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020
This will depend on progress continuing from Stage 2.
This will include:
-Allowing shoppers to once again enter downtown and main street storefronts
-Limited gatherings with appropriate safeguards pic.twitter.com/9LdVygURKU
Along all these stages, as our workers return to their traditional places of work, we’re working on supporting:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020
🧸Resumption of child-care services
🚉Scaling up @NJTRANSIT
We WILL NOT risk lives to a rebound of #COVID19.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2020
We will get to the new normal by ensuring:
📏Social distancing
🧼Proper sanitation and hygiene
😷Face coverings
🧪A strong program of testing and contact tracing
👤Personal responsibility and compliance pic.twitter.com/H9yD7JVjg5
The state reported Monday another 83 deaths, bringing New Jersey's death toll to 10,435.
There were also another 1,735 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the statewide total to 148,039.
