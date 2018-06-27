Delco carjacking suspect arrested after running through I-95 traffic

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have made an arrest in connection to an armed carjacking in Delaware County.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Ward Street in Chester.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car when a man walked up to her window, pointed a gun at her head, and told her to hand over her keys.

Police say the man took off with the car, but then abandoned it along I-95 just north of Route 452 in Upper Chichester. The man was seen by witnesses running through traffic on I-95.

Chester police officers along with Pennsylvania State Police troopers set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect.

Officers caught up with the suspect, identified as 26-year-old John Gordon, and placed him under arrest. Police say he has an extensive criminal record dating back 10 plus years.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Gordon is facing multiple charges including firearm violations, assault and robbery charges. He is currently in custody at Chester police headquarters.
