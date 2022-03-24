Carmen's in Reading Terminal serving iconic Philly sandwiches for 40 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking to get a cheesesteak in the City of Brotherly Love, Carmen DiGulielmo will customize it for you at Carmen's Famous Italian Hoagies and Cheesesteaks.
His family has had a stand in the Reading Terminal Market since 1982.
"We just did hoagies back in the day and started doing cheesesteaks in 2009," said DiGulielmo.
This month marks 40 years for the business, which DiGulielmo has owned for over 20 years.
He says growing up in South Philadelphia, making cheesesteaks and hoagies seemed like a natural fit after working in the restaurant and nightclub business his whole life.
DiGulielmo says cheesesteaks are a great seller, since "that's what Philly's known for." He says the key to a good sandwich is using quality ingredients.
"You just got to use good meat, a good roll," he explained. "When we cook the steaks, we don't put any oil on the grill."
And he says customers can choose whatever cheese they like, since there's no standard steak. DiGulielmo uses it all - from wiz, to American, to sharp provolone.
"We more or less let people build it themselves," he said.
He offers a variety of hoagies too, including turkey, ham and cheese, and the special Italian with in-house roasted Italian long hot peppers.
DiGulielmo has also added a few unique specialty cheesesteaks to the menu.
"The pizza steak is phenomenal. We do a kamikaze, which is with roasted hot peppers," he said.
But their best seller is The Franklin, which gets cream cheese on the roll and is finished by melting American cheese on top of the steak.
"It's what everybody wants when they come to this city," said DiGulielmo.
To pick up your order, have the right card in hand.
DiGulielmo says he started using custom playing cards to make it easy for customers to pick up their orders.
"You have to show them your card," he explained.
DiGulielmo says he most enjoys meeting people from all over the world at the market and serving them "the iconic cheesesteak of the city of Philadelphia."
"We'll make you the best cheesesteak you'll ever eat in your life," he said. "We're in the business to make people happy."
