product recalls

Carrot recall 2021: Grimmway Farms recalls bagged carrots due to salmonella risk

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Grimmway Farms is voluntarily recalling bagged carrots sold at grocery stores across the country because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall includes carrots sold under the brand names Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, O Organics and Grimmway Farms' own brand. All the retail products recalled have a nine-character lot code beginning with 195, 196 or 197 and ending in BF or SP.



The company said the recall is a result of a routine internal test. So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recall.

In addition to the carrots sold at retail stores, Grimmway Farms said it also recalled carrots that went to food manufacturers and food service distributors.

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it and should destroy or discard it.

Consumers with questions may contact Grimmway Farms customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, M-F, 8am - 8pm ET, or visit grimmway.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallsfoodrecallu.s. & worldsalmonella
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRODUCT RECALLS
Rare bacteria found in Walmart room spray linked to 2 deaths
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
Baby cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to arsenic
Coppertone recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen
TOP STORIES
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
53 years after snowball: Fan throws flowers at Eagles coach after loss
Speeding DUI suspect kills 2 in fiery Philly crash: Police
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
What we know about Astroworld festival victims
2 found dead after murder-suicide in Target parking lot: Police
Man, 29, killed while exiting vehicle in Philadelphia
Show More
Biden administration asking schools to hold vaccine events
Child inside stolen vehicle found safe; suspect still at large
Barriers, crowd control focus in Travis Scott Astroworld concert probe
Disney+ gets special discount at $1.99 in 6-day deal
AccuWeather: Big Warm Up Starts Today
More TOP STORIES News