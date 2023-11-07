Police investigating after nearly 30 cars keyed in Philadelphia neighborhood

Video from a resident is now part of a larger investigation into more than two dozen keyed cars in the Roxborough neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia woke up Monday morning to find someone had keyed their cars.

The vandal was caught on surveillance camera, leaving long scrapes on more than two dozen vehicles.

Returning to her parked car on the 4100 block of Churchview Street, Rosemary Veneziale found a note from Philadelphia police on her windshield and a long scratch across her driver's side door.

"I always leave my car, it's been safe. It's still here, but this has to happen," she said.

She is not the only one who suffered car damage. Other cars on the street have the same note and the same markings.

"Upon arrival, officers located 28 vehicles that had key marks all over them," said the captain of northwest detectives, John Craig.

It leaves drivers with damages and a question as to why.

"Random, it seems random," said Veneziale.

"At this point, we're still at the beginning of the investigation and we still haven't determined a motive yet, but as of right now we can't see anything other than a random act," said Craig.

Because of the sheer number of cars involved and the dollar amount in damages, police may opt for felony charges.