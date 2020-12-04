Priest indicted, faces federal child pornography charges

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Catholic priest from Wilmington, Delaware, who served as an advisor to Monoco's royal family now faces federal child pornography charges.Reverend William McCandless is accused of collecting thousands of child pornography images while serving overseas, then returning home with them.The 56-year-old was placed on home confinement and ordered to surrender his passport.McCandless also once served as principal of the Salesianum School in Wilmington and held a post at DeSales University.