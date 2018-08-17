Caught on camera: Driver goes 198 mph on North Carolina highway

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. --
A North Carolina driver's leadfoot has landed him in big trouble.

Twenty-two-year-old William Jefferson is charged with street racing and reckless driving after police saw video of him pushing his Dodge Challenger to 198 miles per hour.

The seven minute video was posted on YouTube and someone sent it to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On another occasion, he allegedly drove more than 100 mph on a roadway with a speed limit of 45.

