caught on video

Watch: Video shows mom hanging onto hood of stolen car containing young children

Woman who stole car abandoned 6-year-old during police chase, authorities say
By Vince Rodriguez
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids

HOBBS, New Mexico -- One woman has been arrested after police say she stole a car with children inside on July 4, KOAT reported.

Hobbs police say they responded to the 3700 block of Dal Paso for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers say the victim parked her vehicle and went inside a store. When the woman came back to her car, police said Regina Castillo then stole the victim's car. Inside that car were the victim's 6-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son.

A video at an intersection shows the mother hanging on to the car for dear life knowing her children are inside.

SEE ALSO | Woman, 64, forced out of Mercedes Benz in River West carjacking caught on video

Police said they found the car a few minutes later at a nearby intersection and began to chase the car. During the chase, police say Castillo abandoned the 6-year-old at the intersection of Apache and Fowler, in Hobbs.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle abandoned and later found and arrested Castillo hiding behind another vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

Both children were found safe and were reunited with their family.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexico4th of julycrimeviral videokidnappingcaught on videostolen carjuly 4thsurveillance camerapolicecaught on camerasurveillance video
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
Homeowners worried after reports of multiple car breaks-ins
Video captures suspects wanted in North Philly shooting
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
TOP STORIES
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 76-year-old in Juniata Park ID'd
Montco deputy injured in July 4th shooting honored by colleagues
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Show More
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
Suspect in deadly NE Philly bar shooting arrested at Jersey Shore
Video shows Center City rape suspect walk into law firm's building
Mississippi teen jumps into river to rescue 3 girls, officer
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
More TOP STORIES News