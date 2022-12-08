Singer Céline Dion posts on Instagram about rare neurological disorder, cancels concert dates

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going th

Legendary singer Céline Dion posted on her Instagram Thursday morning, opening up about her battle with a rare neurological disorder.

"Recently, I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million. While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this has been what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having," she said in the emotional announcement.

Her website has dozens of concert dates for 2023, many of which showing they are already cancelled.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through...It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," Dion said.

Dion says the spasms affect every aspect of her daily life. The singer hopes to regain strength to perform soon and thanked her doctors and her children for their support.