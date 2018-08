EMBED >More News Videos Cell phone tower on fire near I-76. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 1, 2018.

Thick smoke billowed into the air after a cell phone tower caught fire near the Schuylkill Expressway.Commuters called police to report the flames around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday along Montgomery Drive between the ramp to I-76 and MLK Drive.Crews were able to bring the fire under control.PECO is inspecting the tower to determine how the fire started.