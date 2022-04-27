beating

Norristown man severely beaten after leaving Center City bar

Norristown man severely beaten after leaving Center City bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Norristown, Pennsylvania man was severely beaten during an altercation after leaving a Center City bar over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night after 27-year-old Jalen Ramsey was hanging out with friends at Rec and Royal.

"(We) left (the restaurant). Met some more people outside and that was on my way to go get some pizza. And that's the last of my night. That's what I remember," recalled Ramsey.

He woke up in an ambulance with a broken nose, cracked teeth, and a concussion along with gashes and abrasions across his face.

He does not remember what happened, but his friends do.

"I was told that there was a group of guys that were coming down the street," said Ramsey. "They were talking a lot of mess. I guess those guys and me got into an argument and then they started to beat me up and... I don't remember any of it."

Jalen's mom, Rochelle White, says it was the worst night of her life.

"When I got the call and went to Jefferson and I gave them his name, he said he was in the trauma unit. I just couldn't move. It was like my heart got so tight," she recalls.

And as violence on the streets of Philadelphia only gets worse, Jalen Ramsey and his family are simply hoping for justice in this case.

"You don't know if you're going to make it back to your family at night when you're just trying to have a good time with some people," said Ramsey.

"Some of the businesses have cameras. Maybe they can check the footage and see and help us find out who did this to my son," added White. "That I really would appreciate. That would be the Mother's Day gift that I want."

Philadelphia police are looking for surveillance video from that area with the hope of finding a recording that offers a clear view of the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
