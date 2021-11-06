Philadelphia welcomes back visitors for the holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While Philadelphia is making significant progress in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is once again vibrant in time for the holiday season.After a year of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, it was a welcoming sight for families joined together Friday in Center City."A lot of things we put on hold are really all coming back, so I think the holiday season is a good time to get people to come into the city, seeing all the great things here," said Paul Levy, president, and CEO of the Center City District.After losing a year of indoor business and lockdowns preventing customers from dining & drinking indoors, this year, restaurant and bar owner Teddy Siourias is bringing back Tinsel at the corner of 12th and Sansom streets.A beautiful Christmas winter wonderland complete with falling snow, Christmas trees, and thousands of Christmas lights."This year, we want actual Christmas to come back. We want everybody to be happy, everybody to be jolly," said Siorias.While visitors and shoppers are coming back, Center City residents never left throughout the pandemic. But the Center City District says what's still missing are Center City office workers.About 100,000 workers have still not returned to the office buildings. The district has partnered with public and private agencies to embark on public safety presence to keep everyone safe."Come on back because we need you here, and the businesses need you here, and we want the city to come back as strong if not stronger than it was before," said Levy.