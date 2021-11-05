6abc kicks off grand opening of ice rink at Dilworth Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park in front of Philadelphia City Hall officially opened Friday.6abc anchor Sarah Bloomquist emceed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.The station has been a proud sponsor for years."I can remember many years when this plaza wasn't nearly as hospitable as it is today," said 6abc General Manager Bernie Prazencia. "It's a place to come for so many things."The rink is a collaborative effort between Rothman Orthopedic Institute, Temple University, TD Bank, and the Center City District.The focus is ensuring the people have a fun and safe city experience."CCD (Center City District) is doing everything we can to draw workers and attract visitors back into Center City," said CEO of Center City District Paul Levy.CEO of Rothman Orthopedic Dr. Christopher Olivia said, "We at Rothman here want to give back to the Philadelphia community."The first ones to hit the rink were young skaters from the Colonial Skating Club of Pennsylvania based in Warminster, Pennsylvania. The group opened a magical performance just before noon, which spoke to the theme "Woodland Winter at the Rink.""We skated to one of the Tinker Bell theme songs and also Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift to bring the whole dreamy fairytale theme," said Coach Kara Bolinger said.The graceful skaters said skating is fun for everyone."You can do all types of skills, and you learn your balance, too," said Cailyn Stratton.The rink remains open till the end of February. In a few weeks, the holiday market will return.