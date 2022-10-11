Center City Philadelphia businesses upgrade security after recent break-ins

"Hopefully the crime goes down because my concern is really us being in the store when it happens," said Marissa Kelland.

"I love Philadelphia, we want to stay here. It all depends on how much the city of Philadelphia is going to do to protect the businesses," said Arjan Parllaku, the co-owner of the La Fontana Della Citta restaurant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are warning Center City businesses to boost security after a recent rise in burglaries.

Action News spoke with employees from two Center City businesses who say they love the area but are fed up with the crime around.

"It's pretty upsetting," said Arjan Parllaku, co-owner of the La Fontana Della Citta restaurant located at 17th and Spruce streets.

Surveillance video showed a burglar caught in the act last month.

"They took all the cash that we have for workers that we pay, our daily expenses, all the electronics, iPads, laptops," said Parllaku.

The Albanian immigrants who own the restaurant say they came here to better the community with their eatery.

"Love the community, love the neighborhood, but it's not as safe I'd say for businesses if someone breaks in. Now we just have to be careful," said Parllaku.

Right across the street, the manager of Doggie Style Pets says they've faced multiple recent break-ins. Surveillance video showed someone entering through a smashed front door.

"Just like throwing a rock and then walking through and then taking the registers," said Marissa Kelland, the manager at Doggie Style Pets.

Philadelphia police have released burglary prevention tips for businesses and these businesses said they've done some upgrades of their own.

La Fontana has a new security system and Doggie Style Pets is keeping their cash registers open overnight to show there's no money in the store.

Both businesses were hit when no one was inside.

"Hopefully the crime goes down because my concern is really us being in the store when it happens," said Kelland.

"I love Philadelphia, we want to stay here. It all depends on how much the city of Philadelphia is going to do to protect the businesses," said Parllaku.

Police say they are aware of both incidents and are investigating.

Parllaku said he appreciates the community's support as many in the neighborhood are looking out for them.